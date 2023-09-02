Amazing New Jersey restaurant has been open for nearly 3 centuries

In the Garden State, we love our great restaurants, and that is why only the best restaurants have long runs. This restaurant has to be magnificent then, since it's been open for over 280 years.

Just let that soak in for a minute. There is a restaurant here in New Jersey that has been around serving customers since before the United States of America was, well, the United States of America.

To put that into some type of historical perspective, in the year this restaurant opened its doors, George Washington was 10 years old. It would be 114 years after this restaurant opened before the refrigerator was even invented.

This restaurant was already open for 143 years when the automobile was invented. I think by now you're getting the impression that this restaurant is doing something right since it's been open for almost three centuries.

The foodie website Lovefood has spotlighted The Blackhorse Tavern & Pub in Mendham Township as New Jersey's oldest restaurant still serving food.

Customers rave about their amazing food and awesome atmosphere, and just thinking about all the history surrounding you only makes the experience even more amazing.

This place gives new meaning to the phrase "if the walls could talk". We're pretty sure there would be some amazing stories.

Let's just do one more for fun. This place has been open while 11 different monarchs were ruling England, and it was already open for 210 years when Queen Elizabeth II started her reign. I think we've made our point.

