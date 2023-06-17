Amazing New Jersey Italian bakery named best by national publication

There are bakeries and then there are Italian bakeries.

Jersey has plenty of super sweet and legendary spots, but one bakery, in particular, is getting national attention.

Get our free mobile app

What makes an Italian bakery the real deal?

Photo by Sangria Señorial on Unsplash Photo by Sangria Señorial on Unsplash loading...

Cannolis are number one in my book.

If you walk into an Italian bakery and there aren't plenty of fresh cannolis, turn around and leave.

I usually don't like my cannolis too fancy, but over the holidays I tried one with the shell completely covered in chocolate. What a game-changer.

Rainbow cookies are a favorite at Jersey Italian bakeries.

In order for them to be authentic, the rainbow layers have to be almond flavored and not regular cake.

A little bit of jelly in between the layers and chocolate on the top and bottom. Perfection.

Photo by Jonathan Pielmayer on Unsplash Photo by Jonathan Pielmayer on Unsplash loading...

What can possibly make freshly brewed coffee better?

Biscotti.

Some Italian bakeries keep it simple with two or three varieties - tops.

Others will go all out with a crazy amount of flavors.

The Digest Online clearly has a sweet tooth because the publication identified a bunch of bakeries "that everyone must try."

Some really top-notch bakeries got a nod.

They include:

Second Street Bakery in Jersey City

Aversa’s Italian Bakery in Turnersville/Washington Township/Brigantine/Margate

There was one Jersey Italian bakery that was tops on the list from The Digest Online.

They are about as traditional as it gets.

Congratulations to Rispoli Pastry Shop and Cafe in Ridgefield for earning the title of the best and the number one must-try bakery in Jersey.

One family has been serving up the sweets since 1937.

Last year, I got the chance to stop in and sample for the first time.

They are just phenomenal. Have you tried any of these spots?