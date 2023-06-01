Amazing beach in NJ named one of the best in the nation

Summer has unofficially begun at the Jersey Shore, and one of our great beaches has just been given a major honor. It has been named one of the top 25 beaches in the country by a major publication.

When you are talking about the topic of travel, it is hard to find a publication that is more well-known, more respected, or more knowledgeable than the fine folks at Travel & Leisure, and when they give out an honor, people pay close attention.

So, when they decided to list their choices for the 25 best beaches in the U.S.A., you wondered if any of our amazing local beaches made the cut, and fortunately, the answer is yes.

Anyone here at the Jersey Shore can certainly make the argument that there should have been multiple local entries on the list, and a good case could be made for at least a dozen other beaches that might have made the list, and we'd probably make a strong case.

But in fairness, there are a lot of great beaches in the country, so getting one from our area to crack this top 25 is still very impressive. So, which local beach is on this prestigious list?

That honor belongs to the amazing beach at Asbury Park. This gorgeous beach is surrounded by a legendary boardwalk and some very historic buildings, and there is nothing quite like a summer day at the beach in Asbury Park.

It is one of the most famous beaches on the east coast and in the whole country. and now it is top 25 in the whole nation. Congratulations Asbury Park!

