Dangerous algae bloom at a fourth NJ lake

WEST MILFORD — A fourth lake is under an advisory for people to avoid contact with the water because of a harmful algae bloom.

The Department of Environmental Protection issued the advisory on Tuesday after testing came back above safe levels in the state's second-largest freshwater lake. No humans or animals should drink or have contact with the water including, but not limited to, swimming, wading, and water sports, according to the advisory.

Fish from the reservoir shouldn't be eaten, and pets shouldn't drink the water, the DEP said.

Paul Zarrillo, the New Jersey chairman of the Greenwood Lake Commission, told the North Jersey Record that signs were posted at Brown’s Point Park and the Greenwood Lake Dam as well as three beaches. He said that boating is still permissible on the lake on the New Jersey-New York border.

Greenwood Lake joins Lake Hopatcong, Rosedale Lake at Mercer County Park in Pennington, and Spruce Run Reservoir in Hunterdon County with advisories about the algae bloom.

West Milford Mayor Michele Dale wrote on her Facebook page that tests on the lake in New York State "do not meet the levels of concern."

Cyanobacteria harmful algae blooms can discolor the water or produce floating mats or "scums" on surface, the DEP says. Significant blooms may harm fish and other organisms in the water. Exposure to the blooms may cause allergy-like reactions, flu-like symptoms, gastroenteritis, respiratory irritation, and eye irritation.

