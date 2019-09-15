Airbnb: Record NJ numbers despite new short-term rental tax

An extension of New Jersey's sales tax to short-term rentals, plus a new occupancy fee added to the transactions, apparently didn't steer many day-trippers and vacationers away from enjoying the Garden State this past summer.

Home-sharing platform Airbnb said summer 2019 set records for income earned by New Jersey "hosts" and the number of guests arrivals.

Approximately 438,900 guests stayed at a New Jersey listing from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day, Airbnb announced. Those in the state who offered up a home or room took in $88 million in supplemental income over the same period.

Shore counties accounted for $49 million of that income, thanks to 220,600 guests.

Summer 2019 marked the first since the state's 6.625% sales tax was applied to short-term rentals booked through platforms such as Airbnb. Transactions are also subject to a 5% occupancy fee.

"Along the shore alone ... there was a 33% increase in Airbnb guest arrivals," said spokesperson Liz DeBold Fusco. "Certainly we did not see any impact from the tax."

Collection of the new revenue stream began in October. In August, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that exempts shore rental owners who deal directly with clients.

Hudson County edged Cape May County as the top county destination over the summer.

