TRENTON — A federal judge whose son was slain at their home by an attorney who had stalked her invoked his memory Friday at the signing of a New Jersey law aimed at protecting judges' personal information from being publicly accessible.

“With today’s bill signing, I believe, symbolically, Daniel is doing what he did for his father and I — he is protecting the lives of countless judicial officers,” U.S. District Judge Esther Salas said as she choked back tears.

Twenty-year-old Daniel Anderl was shot on July 19 by an assailant dressed as a FedEx deliveryman as he answered the door at the family's North Brunswick home. Salas, who sits in federal court in Newark, was in another part of the house and wasn't injured, but her husband, Mark Anderl, was shot and seriously wounded. He attended Friday's bill signing with Salas.