Advisory over: You can safely eat romaine lettuce again, CDC says

The CDC has lifted its advisory on using romaine lettuce grown in he Salinas Valley, California growing region issued in November in connection with an E. coli breakout.

The product was identified as the source of the breakout that led to 167 reported cases from 27 states, including nine in New Jersey. The CDC said the product from Salinas Valley is no longer being sold but did not say why the lettuce became contaminated in the first place.

The NJ cases were reported in Atlantic (1), Burlington (3), Camden (1), Cumberland (1), Monmouth (1) and Ocean (2) counties, according to the state Department of Health.

The outbreak sent 85 people to hospitals, including 15 people who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure. No deaths were reported.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps two to eights days after exposure.

While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. This condition can occur among people of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old and in older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. People who experience these symptoms should seek emergency care immediately.

