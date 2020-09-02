10best is a collection of Travel and Lifestyle advice brought to you by USA Today. Every year, the website lists the 10 best in several categories including food and drink, arts and culture, travel and more.

Some of the things they include in their “bests” are anything from the 10 best children’s museums or cocktails, to the 10 best craft distilleries or movie car-chases. And they solicit votes from their reading public. The 10 Best Casinos Outside of Las Vegas is a poll that comes up every year. A panel of industry experts is asked to nominate the best of the best casinos outside of Las Vegas and out of the top 20 nominees this year, four Atlantic City Casinos are included.

The Borgata Hotel & Casino, Harrah’s, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Ocean Casino resort are all contenders among a very impressive list. The article says the United States is home to 1500 casinos. That’s more than any other country on the planet, so it’s pretty impressive that four of the nominees are right here in the Garden State.

I’ve been to all of those resorts, and I think they’re all worthy of a spot on the top 10.

The website also runs a leaderboard to show you the progress of the voting so far. According to the leaderboard (as of this writing), Ocean and Hard Rock are placing in the No. 2 3 positions respectively. Harrah's and Borgata are at Nos. 7 and 16 out of the 20 casinos nominated. But there is still time for a lot of changes in those positions as voting is open till Monday, Sept. 7 at noon

if you want to see your favorite take the top 10 list, vote here.

