Abusing disabled man, stealing from elderly — charges against aides

Prosecutors have accused four New Jersey women of crimes while working at three different residential care facilities in the state.

The New Jersey Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor today announced the charges contained in three separate indictments handed up by a state Grand Jury in Trenton.

In the first case, two psych aides at Bancroft Neurohealth in Mt. Laurel were charged with physically abusing a disabled resident in their care last summer.

Martha Ruiz, 25, of Camden and Kendall Crouch, 24, of Clementon, were assigned to care for the man during a shift on June 1, 2018. Ruiz and Crouch are accused of hitting the alleged victim in the face, twisting his hand and wrist, forcefully restraining him to his bed and forcing a urine-soaked towel on his face, according to Deputy Attorney General Patrick Gessner, who presented the cases to the Grand Jury.

Both women were charged with conspiracy, neglect of a disabled person and endangering another person.

In the second case, 29-year-old Karissa-Anne Frannicola, of Caldwell, was accused of stealing about $20,530 from an elderly nursing home resident, over whom she had power of attorney. Prosecutors said the thefts happened between April and August of 2017.

Frannicola was charged with theft by failure to make disposition of property received and misapplication of entrusted property, as outlined by Acting Insurance Fraud Prosecutor Tracy Thompson.

In the third case, 31-year-old Christine Sanford, of Atlantic City, was accused of assuming a false identity to work as a Certified Nurse Aide at Barnegat Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in November 2018.

Prosecutors said Sanford assumed the identity of another aide to get the job, after her own certification had been revoked by the state Department of Health the year before.

Sanford was charged with forgery, identify theft, and uttering of false government documents.

