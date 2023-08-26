Absurd sign hazard on 440/287 that once existed in Edison, NJ

When you frequently drive on New Jersey's highways, you're bound to notice some oddities along the way. Sometimes those things are funny, while others might be flat-out dangerous.

This one that used to exist on NJ 440 / I-287 falls into that latter category. Now, fortunately, no serious accidents reported have occurred specifically from this, but it very likely might've over driver confusion.

Before we take a closer look, we must first recognize the NJDOT for correcting this problem shortly after it was brought to their attention. Although the sign in question is still there, the part of it that caused this potentially dangerous hazard has been fixed.

Also, we have to recognize that most of us living in The Garden State don't install these large highway signs for a living, nor do we know what goes into the calculations of preparing where they go up.

road work ahead sign smodj loading...

And when those workers are installing these large signs, they must do so with drivers zipping by them at very high rates of speed. So for that reason, we shouldn't blame the workers entirely.

More likely than not, they're just following the plans they were given. It's a matter of executing the plan and moving on. Still, though, it shouldn't be used as an excuse if something remains incorrect for a long period of time.

With that said, here's a look back at that potentially dangerous sign setup that was installed in 2021.

Examples why 440/287 can be both potentially dangerous, and unnecessarily confusing As if the traffic on NJ-440 & I-287 isn't bad enough.

Wait, there's a law? Why PA drivers have no excuse in NJ For New Jersey drivers, this one might be an eye-opener.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.