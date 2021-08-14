A ‘Wine & Charcuterie Yard': Newest cool restaurant in Asbury Park, NJ

There is a new restaurant in town that undoubtedly has a little something that is perfect for everybody.

It is called R Bar and it is located at 1114 Main St., Asbury Park.

There are multiple areas, which includes the Indoor Dining Room, the Greenhouse, the outdoor dining area and, my personal favorite, the Wine & Charcuterie Yard.

Special shout out to co-owner Lindsey Diana who spoke with 94.3 The Point to give us all the details.

Here is what we know.

The indoor dining room opens at 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday but is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

This indoor area also has live bands playing every Saturday and Sunday starting at 7 p.m. Just an FYI, the full dinner menu is served only in this main indoor dining room.

The outdoor space will be open every day as long as the weather holds out. This area welcomes live jazz music on Saturday and Sundays starting at 2 p.m. and on Thursday evenings at 5 p.m.

And now for my favorite...the Wine & Charcuterie Program, which is offered in the Greenhouse on the second floor.

It opens at 1 p.m. on Saturdays & Sundays and at 5 p.m. on Thursdays & Fridays. This area is self service.

Gonna have to give this yard a try to see if it makes our Best Jersey Shore Charcuterie Places Guide!

The owner and operators of R Bar are: Lindsey Taylor, Kelly Victor and Casey Ritchings.

R Bar's Chef is Michael Feinberg and the Sous Chef is Rigoberto Riano.

So let's take a closer look:

So....are you looking for romantic jazz? They got it.

Are you looking for the perfect girls day activity? They got it.

What about some live music and a few beers? They got it.

What about a hardy, high-quality dinner? They got it.

If you are interested in giving this new spot a try, head to their website because you can make a reservation online.

I can't wait to see these guys thrive.

