A store with trendy, hard to find items is expanding in NJ

It's called Showcase. If you're looking for something hard to find because it's new and trendy, Showcase is your go-to store.

It's hard to define other than trendy. It could be health and beauty items. Toys. Candy. Home goods. It could be anything. The common denominator is stuff that's new and trending.

Example: "Squid Game" inspired Dalgona cookies.

Funko pops. (Why are these hot? I don't know but high school kids buy them for each other.) Trading cards. You name it. If it's trending they've got it.

A new Showcase store just opened on September 19 at Willowbrook Mall in Wayne near the Cinemark movie theater on their lower level. This is their third Garden State location after Bridgewater and Freehold. You can bet my son and daughter have spent money at their Bridgewater location in the Bridgewater Commons Mall.

Three more are coming soon to New Jersey. With no exact opening dates given locations in Edison, Rockaway and Paramus are on their way.

For a store so "trendy: they've actually been around quite a while. Founded in Canada they began in 1994. They weren't always so trendy and hip. They reinvented themselves around 2003. Before that, they were more of an infomercial store where you could find all those types of products. There are 127 locations throughout Canada and the United States.

It feels like one of those stores where I would just feel old and not invited to the party. But hey if trendy is your thing, they've got you.

