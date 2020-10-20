Senator Tony Bucco succeeded his late father Anthony Bucco after his untimely passing in September 2019.

The late Senator had an outstanding reputation of constituent services, helping people and speaking up for New Jersey. His son Tony is no different. He’s successfully filled the big shoes left behind by his Dad over the past year of service to the constituents of the 25th legislative district. Tony has been an outspoken critic of the governor’s overreach which is crushing the civil and economic liberties of middle and working class New Jerseyans.

Tony was appointed to fill the vacancy in October 2019 and this November 3rd, he faces the voters. I’ve known him a long time and can say on a personal level, Tony Bucco is the right man for the job. Listen to my conversation with him here:

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.