A Meadowlands monorail? Murphy eyes it for American Dream

Could a monorail improve the issue of limited capacity to-and-from the Meadowlands?

NJ Transit already warned that it can only transport 7,500 riders between MetLife Stadium and Secaucus Junction during the BTS concerts on Saturday and Sunday, meaning the wait for a train could be at least 2 hours.

"Based on the current system we have, 7,500 is the absolute best we can do in transporting customers. That's what the system was built for. If we had $250 million to build a better system then we could do more," Snyder said.

Could that money be spent on a monorail?

Speaking on Tuesday on a panel at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics titled "Reimagining American Infrastructure" Gov. Phil Murphy said state Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti is seriously looking at magnetic monorail as a rail spur built to the American Dream mall.

The governor did not offer a timetable for the spur but said the mall opens at the end of summer.

The Meadowlands station runs only for events that will attract at least 50,000 attendees.

New Jersey currently has older monorails in use at Newark Liberty International Airport and GIlllians Wonderland Pier. In January, Murphy called on the Port Authority to replace the 3-mile monorail at the airport, according to Bloomberg at a cost $2.1 billion.

