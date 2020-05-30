A look back at the summer of 2019 — Part 2

With Memorial Day weekend now in the rear-view mirror and the official start of summer upon us, some of us here at the radio ranch have been reflecting back at the good times from years past.

I myself have been doing just that and shared some highlights of my summer from one year ago in my last post, which you can check out here.

This time around, I'll continue to reflect back looking at my summer of 2019 with positive thoughts, and a message that this virus will not steal the good times away from us as we head into the summer of 2020.