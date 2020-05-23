A look back at the summer of 2019 – Part 1

It's hard to believe we made it to Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer here in the great Garden State. I don't know about you, but I refuse to believe the pandemic will take away our summer.

Will it be different? Absolutely! But if we continue to follow social distancing and follow guidance given to us by experts, there's no reason I believe we can't have a great summer season.

With that said, I figured now would be a good time to take a look back at the summer of 2019. For this post, I'll highlight some of the best moments I experienced with my boys starting with Memorial Day weekend through the beginning of July.