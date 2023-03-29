A great New Jersey comfort food

There is nothing new about getting creative with tater-tots. The idea of combining potatoes with bacon and cheese is also a well-established yummy combination.

We thought if we added a little twist with jalapeños and use tater tots instead regular fries we might have an irresistible combination. And we do!

You'll need a regular-size bag of frozen tater tots, cheddar/jack cheese, jalapeños, bacon pieces & sour cream.

Bake the tater tots on a full-size cookie sheet two minutes shy of the package instruction.

Transfer the tots to a deeper baking dish.

Add jarred bacon pieces or use freshly cooked crumbled bacon.

Toss in two large-sized diced jalapeño peppers.

Top with a bag of melty cheddar/jack shredded cheese.

Mix together well and carefully as to not break up the tater tots.

Bake at 350 degrees for 5 minutes.

Scoop out a large spoonful or with a spatula and top with a dollop of sour cream. YUM!

