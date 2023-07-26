A focus on good government in NJ: Manville

Manville, New Jersey, is a great town located in Somerset County.

Home to about 11,000 people, the town has had its share of hardships including massive flooding from Hurricane Ida in September 2021.

Damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida in Hillsborough, N.J. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (Tim Larsen/New Jersey State Police) Damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida in Hillsborough, N.J. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (Tim Larsen/New Jersey State Police) loading...

As we saw with the destructive floods that last week's storms delivered to Warren County, local leadership matters.

Warren County flood aftermath Warren County flood aftermath loading...

Councilman Joe Lukac is one of the strongest advocates for his constituents and a tireless public servant.

Joe joined us to discuss the flooding in 2021 and the steps that local government is taking in order to protect the town's residents going forward. We touched on law enforcement and budgeting as well.

As I've been saying across the state with our "common sense" tour, the most important office holders in NJ are at the municipal level. Many people look at government from the top down, thinking that electing a new president or a new governor will put things back on track.

As we've learned over the decades, electing someone at the top won't matter if you don't have strong, smart, courageous leaders on the ground. Joe Lukac meets all the criteria.

He's running for mayor this year and he's got my full support.

Joe talked about the critical job the local fire department played in helping residents during the flooding and every day. Volunteer Fire Company No. 3 needs your help!

Please consider a donation for these local heroes. Click HERE to help.

If you're in the area and love Polish food join us at the annual Polish Festival beginning Wednesday, August 2 and running through Saturday, August 5 at Christ the Redeemer Church in Manville.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

