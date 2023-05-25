Only 2 NJ favorites on national Top 10 list of best gas stations for food

💠 A nationwide ranking of favorites includes a chain from NJ at #2

💠 Another chain with NJ locations also made the top 10 - while a third did not

💠 ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ were done by USA TODAY ahead of summer travel

QuickChek is having a buzz-worthy moment, as the New Jersey-based convenience store chain was ranked as the number two “Best Gas Station for Food” in the country.

The Whitehouse Station-based chain now has 162 stores — including 101 locations with fuel — across New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island.

Quick Chek Totowa (Quick Chek) 2 (Quick Chek) loading...

The store's menu offerings include Red Bull infusion drinks, “All Day Breakfast” — with English muffin, biscuit or waffle breakfast sandwiches plus “Fresh to Go” items that include sandwiches, wraps and salads.

Plus, pulled pork subs and pulled pork mac & cheese, when available.

“We’re honored to continue to be recognized as one of the best-in-class brands in America,” said QuickChek Divisional Vice President Don Leech, following the announcement.

Another gas station convenience chain in NJ, Royal Farms, ranked number 10 on the list.

Royal Farms, Brick (Google Maps) Royal Farms, Brick (Google Maps) loading...

Royal Farms now has 16 locations in state — all with fuel and most in South Jersey.

The furthest north are in Manville and Brick. Royal Farms are also located in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

The franchise has built a strong reputation for its fried chicken — while also offering a breakfast menu all day, plus sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs and their popular fried chicken.

Royal Farms, Manville (Google Maps) Royal Farms, Manville (Google Maps) loading...

Maybe drinks also put them over the top, with “milkshakes made with real ice cream and dairy-fresh milk that you can create yourself at their blending bar,” according to the list.

So, which chain beat QuickChek for the top spot?

Wawa on Lanes Mill Rd. in Brick (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media) Wawa on Lanes Mill Rd. in Brick (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media) loading...

It doesn’t have any east coast locations.

Utah-based Maverik was ranked at number one for “Best Gas Station for Food.”

The chain that runs across 10 states of the western U.S. offers its own “Bonfire Food” brand within each gas station store.

By now, lots of NJ residents are wondering where their beloved Wawa was ranked.

Brace yourself — it wasn’t in the top 10.

Wawa via Facebook Wawa via Facebook loading...

For the devotees sniffling over their sizzlies or hoagies — there’s always next year.

With stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. — Wawa also recently broke ground on its first location in North Carolina.

Voting for the USA TODAY “10 Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards” for 2023 was carried out online just in time for the summer, with categories for food, lodging, destinations, travel gear and things to do. The full list is here.

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]

