A.C. Expressway car under truck leaves 3 seriously hurt, cops say

HAMMONTON — A Jaguar XJL got wedged under a tractor trailer Sunday morning on the Atlantic City Expressway, according to State Police, sending three people to the hospital in serious condition.

The sedan drifted to the shoulder around 7 a.m. and hit the parked truck on the westbound right shoulder near the exit for Route 54 in Hammonton, State Police spokesman Sgt. Lawrence Peele said, trapping three people inside.

All three were removed from the car and taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Two lanes of the Expressway were closed for about 4 hours. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

