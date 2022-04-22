7 iconic Jack Nicholson scenes to watch on the NJ native’s birthday

Neptune City, New Jersey native and big-screen legend, Jack Nicholson, is celebrating his birthday today! He was born on April 22, 1937.

Now since I don’t personally know the guy, I can’t celebrate his birthday by buying him a cake or anything, but I can honor his work.

He’s had a well-respected career spanning decades, and even earned three Academy Awards. We all have our favorite Nicholson on-screen moments, here are a few of mine:

Chinatown

Nicholson's eyes deserve their own Oscars in this performance. It's legitimately bone chilling.

Terms of Endearment

And the Academy Award goes to... Jack Nicholson! This performance won him his second Oscar and his seventh nomination.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

This movie earned Nicholson his first award.

The Shining

Truly an iconic scene, no one could have done this better than him.

As Good As it Gets

One of the best compliments in cinematic history.

Batman

The way he whimsically exits this scene is equal parts hilarious and creepy.

A Few Good Men

I know this isn't a hot take, but that's far and away one of my favorite movie scenes of all time. You can feel the tension through the screen.

His film career aside, did you know these anecdotes about Jack Nicholson?

He was voted Class Clown of Manasquan high school’s class of 1954. There are theatre and drama awards at the high school named after him.

He was the first actor (and as of now, only two others have accomplished this) to have multiple Oscar-winning performances in Best Picture-winning films.

He was one of the youngest actors to receive the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award.

He grew up thinking his grandparents were his parents, and that his mother was his sister.

