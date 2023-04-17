Jack Nicholson seen in public for first time in more than a year

Jack Nicholson was recently spotted publicly for the first time in over a year.

The 85-year-old N icon was snapped enjoying some fresh air on his balcony at his luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail and published April 13, the comfortable actor can be seen wearing a loose-fitting orange top and sweatpants.

However, after the photos were published, many online began defending the elusive Nicholson against Daily Mail's report that he looked "disheveled."

"He's 85" began trending on Twitter.

"How do you expect an 85 year old to look like… the dude is livin' his best life and sleeping in. Let him retire in peace. Hell if I was retired I probably be so lazy not showering for days while watching Netflix lol. Don’t worry no one would smell me, I’m an introvert," one person tweeted.

"Retirement is boss. Not showering for days is definitely a thing. You’ll love it," another chimed in.

"He’s literally 85. Let him be old in peace," someone else wrote.

Nicholson was last seen in public attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his son, Ray Nicholson, on Oct. 19, 2021.

The Bucket List star has been keeping a low profile in recent years, reportedly enjoying some rest and relaxation at his compound in Los Angeles.

"He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he's OK. Jack's in touch with certain relatives — especially Ray, his protégé, who he's so proud of — but his socializing days are long gone," a source previously claimed.

Nicholson has six children: Ray, Lorraine, Jennifer, Caleb, Honey and estranged daughter Tessa. He was married to ex-wife, Sandra Knight, from 1962 to 1968.

The last film Nicholson appeared in was the 2010 rom-com How Do You Know. The film co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Owen Wilson.