7-Eleven store forced to shut down after NJ woman crashes into it
BRICK — A woman crashed through the front of an Ocean County store Monday morning.
Mary O'Brien, 58, of Howell, hit the gas instead of the brake as she pulled into a spot in front of the 7-Eleven on Burnt Tavern Road and Burrsville Road, Police Sgt. James Kelly said.
The store was closed after municipal inspectors determined the building had suffered significant damage.
No one was injured in the crash, according to Kelly. O'Brien was charged with careless driving.
7-Eleven is celebrating 96 years
The celebration of the opening of the chain's first store at an icehouse in Dallas takes place Tuesday, July 11, at all the chain's 83,000 stores worldwide with free small Slurpee drinks and other specials offered via the chain's app.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Most popular grocery stores in America
LOOK: Longest-living dog breeds
To find out the longest-living dog breeds, Stacker examined data from the journal Genetics and American Kennel Club's 2023 breed popularity rankings.
NJ county fairs are back! Check out the 2023 summer schedule
A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2023. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.
(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)