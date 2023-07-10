7-Eleven store forced to shut down after NJ woman crashes into it

BRICK — A woman crashed through the front of an Ocean County store Monday morning.

Mary O'Brien, 58, of Howell, hit the gas instead of the brake as she pulled into a spot in front of the 7-Eleven on Burnt Tavern Road and Burrsville Road, Police Sgt. James Kelly said.

The store was closed after municipal inspectors determined the building had suffered significant damage.

No one was injured in the crash, according to Kelly. O'Brien was charged with careless driving.

7-Eleven in Brick after a car crashed through the front 7/10/23 (Brick police)

