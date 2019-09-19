39 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Sept. 20-22

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Big Joe Henry at Hackensack Meridian Health Carrier Clinic’s Walk of Hope

Join New Jersey 101.5's Big Joe Henry as he broadcasts live from Hackensack Meridian Health Carrier Clinic's Walk of Hope in Belle Mead on Saturday, September 21st at 9:00 AM!

Sep 21, 2019

Carrier Clinic

252 County Road 601, Belle Mead, NJ 08568

ATLANTIC COUNTY

2019 Margate Fall Funfest by the Bay

The City of Margate welcomes the fall with six blocks of fabulous family fun at the new and improved Fall Funfest By the Bay. Funfest celebrates its 21th year with an "I can't wait to see what's next" 6-bocks from Decatur to Coolidge Ave. on Amherst Ave. by the bay. Fine food, juried arts and crafts show, a children's stage with shows, music, and games, a live band stage, children's activities, beer gardens, Margate retailers and much more. Admission to this family event is free and open to the public. Free shuttle buses will pick up and drop off passengers on Ventnor Ave. between Essex and Coolidge Ave. and on Amherst Ave. between Essex and Benson Ave.

Sep 21, 2019 - Sep 22, 2019

Amherst Ave., between Decatur & Coolidge Ave., Margate, NJ 08402

Green Day Festival - Part of Green Weekend

A day focused on "all things green": sustainability, the environment and interactive exhibits. Enjoy live music, fresh food, green vendors, crafters and kids activities and educational workshops for adults.

Sep 21, 2019

Hammonton Lake Park

1 Sports Dr., Hammonton, NJ 08037

BERGEN COUNTY

Bergen Street Fest

Bergen Street Fest returns to the Teaneck Armory for our 3rd annual event featuring NJ's best gourmet food trucks, more than a dozen live musical acts and the biggest Beer Garden in Bergen County! Join us for two days of fun for the whole family with numerous kids activities, delicious desserts and so much shopping in our huge marketplace!

Sep 21, 2019 - Sep 22, 2019

Teaneck Armory

1799 Teaneck Rd., Street Address 2, Teaneck, NJ 07666

Ridgefield Park Street Fair

Merchandise exhibitors, kiddie rides and climbing wall, kids games, face painters, amusements, temp tattoos, and more. Many local merchants and civic organizations will be participating with their event specials. Fabulous festival foods and local restaurant foods, everything from shishkabobs, kettle corn, pulled pork, sausage sandwiches to ice cream, zeppoles, funnel cakes, and Italian ices. Come eat, shop and play!

Sep 21, 2019

Main St., Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660

BURLINGTON COUNTY

WineFestNJ 2019

Don’t miss out on Valenzano Winery’s most anticipated event of the year! Enjoy wine tastings from New Jersey’s favorite wineries, live music, endless food options, and so much more!

Sep 21, 2019 - Sep 22, 2019

Valenzano Winery

1090 Rt. 206, Shamong, NJ 08088

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Irish Fall Festival

The largest Irish Festival on the East Coast celebrating Irish heritage with dancing, music, food and craft vendors, and participating Pubs. Other festivities include a golf tournament, a concert, Irish dance lessons, 5K run and 1 mile walk, pipe exhibition, Catholic mass. The events conclude with a parade on Surf Avenue from 20th to Spruce and Olde New Jersey Avenues, North Wildwood. 8 am - 8 pm daily. Bus service available throughout the event dates.

Sep 19, 2019 - Sep 22, 2019

Participating Pubs

Olde New Jersey Ave., 2nd St., North Wildwood, NJ 08260

Savor September Food, Wine & Beer Festival

The 8th annual Stone Harbor Savor September Food, Wine and Beer Festival will showcase the best food, wine & beers. Enjoy our tasting tents, a grape stomping competition, live & local music, talented art vendors and much more fun for the whole family.

Sep 21, 2019

212 96th St., Stone Harbor, NJ 08247

23rd Annual Cape May Food & Wine Celebration

Indulge your taste buds in Cape May, N.J., named one of "America's Best Food Cities" with a great selection of food, wine, beer and spirits events. Presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities. For more information please call or visit the website.

Sep 13, 2019 - Sep 22, 2019

Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities

Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204

Boardwalk Classic Car Show

The Fall Boardwalk Classic Car Show takes place every September on the world-famous Wildwoods Boardwalk. Cars can be of any make or model as long as it is 25 years old or older. The vehicles will line the boardwalk on Friday and Saturday from 10 am - 3 pm. An awards ceremony will take place on Sunday from 9-10 am inside the Wildwoods Convention Center. Participants will enjoy exclusive events throughout the weekend including a kick-off dinner party and discounts/specials provided by local restaurants and businesses. For more information call or visit website.

Sep 19, 2019 - Sep 22, 2019

Wilwoods Boardwalk

4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260

Fall Migration Festival

The Wetlands Institute will be hosting a Fall Migration Festival. Visitors of all ages will be able to see, explore, learn, and enjoy! We’ll have guided viewing of migratory birds from the Institute and on Seven Mile Island, and much more!

Sep 21, 2019

The Wetlands Institute

1075 Stone Harbor Blvd., Stone Harbor, NJ 08247

ESSEX

Roseland Greek Fest

Get your Greek on for the weekend! Enjoy live Greek music, authentic Greek dancers and of course, lots of delicious Greek food. You can visit our boutiques or attend a Greek cooking demo. We also have games for the kids. Parking is always free. $2 daily admission benefits Roseland Fire and EMS. Take out menu available for Friday lunch. Rain of Shine.

Sep 20, 2019 - Sep 22, 2019

Ss Nicholas, Constantine & Helen Greek Church

80 Laurel Ave., Roseland, NJ 07068

Fine Art and Crafts

Enter the creative world of fine art and fine craft by spending time at the 36th annual Fine Art and Crafts at Essex County’s Anderson Park, September 21-22 from 10am-5pm, rain or shine. Talk with over 140 exhibitors and learn what inspires them, buy great gifts for yourself, your friends and family, watch demonstrations, sample specialty foods, or enjoy a meal. Co-sponsored by the Essex County Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs and Rose Squared Productions, Inc., the free-to-the-public show will feature fine artists, photographers and artisans in glass, clay, clothing, leather, wood, jewelry, mixed media, and much more. A variety of food and specialty foods will be offered. Anderson Park is located on the corner of North Mountain Avenue and Bellevue Avenue in Upper Montclair. Directions to the show from your location can be found via Google Maps.

Sep 21, 2019 - Sep 22, 2019

Anderson Park

274 Bellevue Ave., Upper Montclair, NJ 07043

Millburn-Short Hills Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

Sep 22, 2019

Millburn Ave. & Main St., Millburn, NJ 07078

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Fall Craft Show

The Pitman Craft Shows have been a town tradition for more than 30 years. The festivals boast more than 200 crafters, all displaying their handmade wares, and attracts upwards of 10,000 shoppers. The shows are held in the main corridors of Pitman, along Broadway and Pitman Ave., in the heart of Uptown Pitman. Shoppers will find many seasonal items. Vendors at both shows sell a variety of crafts, ranging from jewelry to florals, wood crafts and hand sewn items, fresh foods from vendors and Pitman’s own eateries, and much much more. Many of the local non-profits also participate in the festival to support their fundraisers, truly making this a community affair. Come experience fun this Pitman tradition!

Sep 21, 2019

Uptown Pitman

101 W. Jersey Ave., Pitman, NJ 08071

HUDSON COUNTY

All About Downtown

Visitors and vendors converge on downtown Jersey City for this event to celebrate and have fun! The annual All About Downtown Street Fair began in 2011 featuring over a hundred vendors selling a variety of products ranging from handmade jewelry to one of a kind artwork. In 2018, this event brought over 40,000 people into our downtown corridor and over 200 vendors selling everything from vintage clothes and hand-poured candles to gyros and arepas! We featured a Kidszone area with rides, face painting and kid-friendly vendors. Local bars and restaurants set up outdoor beer gardens and rum bars. You will leave the fair with a smile, a full stomach, and a new list of favorite venders from Jersey City.

Sep 21, 2019

Downtown Jersey City

Newark Ave., between Grove & Coles St., Jersey City, NJ 07306

HUNTERDON COUNTY

The Fall Portfolio Wine Tasting

Join the Winemakers Co-Op for an afternoon in the countryside of Hunterdon County and taste some of the top estate-grown wines of New Jersey. This event will feature live acoustic funk rock by special musical guest The John Beacher Trio! Gourmet a la carte food offerings will be available for purchase from Bucks County-based Zest Culinary. Author Jason Wilson will be the featured guest speaker, discussing the importance of emerging wine regions and lesser-known grape varieties to the American wine industry. Meet the winemakers and proprietors of the five Co-Op wineries and taste over 40 wines that adhere to their strict quality standards. All wines poured at this event will be 100% New Jersey-grown from the classic vinifera grapes of Europe and dry in style.

Sep 22, 2019

1 Jeremiah Lane, Pittstown, NJ 08551

MERCER COUNTY

Smithsonian Museum Day: Baroque Music & Victorian Flowers at Morven

On Museum day, museum admission is free with ticket from the Smithsonian Museum day link! Morven is participating in Smithsonian Magazine’s national Museum Day, offering free admission to all Museum Day ticket holders. Tickets will be available for the public to download beginning August 15th, 2019 at www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday. Docent-led tours will be offered at 11:00 a.m., noon, 1:00 and 2:00 p.m.

Sep 21, 2019

55 Stockton St., Princeton, NJ 08540

An Evening with Bollywood

The Arts Council of Princeton and Princeton Shopping Center present An Evening With Bollywood, a free, family-friendly event celebrating Bollywood culture on Saturday, September 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Princeton Shopping Center, 301 North Harrison Street, Princeton. In previous years, this event has attracted over a thousand people from local and surrounding communities. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., enjoy folk arts and crafts, vendors, Mehndi henna tattoos, and more. Princeton Integral Yoga Community Center will lead free yoga drop-ins - bring your yoga mat! At 5:30, Uma Kapoor’s NachNation Dance Group will take the stage. From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., join us for a Bollywood Dance Party in the courtyard to the tunes of DJ Atresh.

Sep 21, 2019

Princeton Shopping Center

301 N. Harrison St., Princeton, NJ 08540

Museum Day Live!

Join us for this year's Smithsonian Day Live! This year's theme is music; enjoy hands-on programs for adults and children, a live musical performance, and a free Planetarium program. Register and download your free ticket online. Recycled Instruments Maker Space - Imagination Studio.Create your own instrument to take home! Painting in the STEAM Center. Learn how music influences visual artists and vice versa with historic and modern examples. Try your hand at creating art based on your favorite song! Free Planetarium Shows All Day - shows at 12, 1, 2 and 3pm.

Sep 21, 2019

New Jersey State Museum

205 W. State St., Trenton, NJ 08608

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Central Jersey 12th Annual Charity Beer Fest

Join us once again for the 12th Annual Central Jersey Charity Beer Fest. Enjoy a day of Live Music, Great Food Vendors, Crafts and Games, and the best Handcrafted Beers New Jersey has to offer from a wide selection of local and regional craft breweries. Gates open at 1pm and final pour is at 5pm. Admission is $30 for adult drinkers and $15 for non-drinkers and includes a souvenir sampler glass. Children under 12 are free. Bring your lawn chairs. No outside coolers or food please.

Sep 21, 2019

Parker Press Park

Rahway Ave., Woodbridge, NJ 07095

39th Annual Raritan River Festival

Enjoy a free community celebration of the Raritan River and Environment that features live music, food, craft vendors, the New Brunswick Community Farmers Market, activities for children, cardboard canoe races and much more. The day will culminate with The Beez Foundation’s annual Rubber Duck Drop into the Raritan River, with prizes for the winners. Free family-friendly event and free parking! (Follow the Facebook Event page for daily information). FREE ADMISSION!

Sep 22, 2019

Elmer Boyd Park

Rt. 18 N., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Hub City Sounds: ROCK NEW BRUNSWICK

“Old School Meets New School,” featuring Hip Hop, House, Funk, Rock, and Punk—hailing from the 80’s, 90’s into today’s era. Nestled in the middle of a beautiful courtyard surrounded by delicious eateries, on Rutgers’ New Brunswick campus—get ready to boogie as this will be the ultimate dance party for ALL ages!

Sep 21, 2019

40 College Avenue

New Brunswick, New Jersey 08901

Ray's 5th Annual Kickball Tournament

This fun kickball tournament is a fundraiser for Ray Fantel (www.rayfantel.com). Funds raised will be used to train his puppy to be his service dog. Service dog training can cost $20,000. Ray is a 10 year old resident of Kendall Park who was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1. He was never able to crawl, stand or walk, but that has not stopped him. He always has a smile and a positive attitude. His family needs the community's help to raise money for service dog training.

Sep 22, 2019

235 Broadway Rd., Cranbury, NJ 08512

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Sea.Hear.Now Music Festival

The Second Annual Sea.Hear.Now Music Festival is coming back to Asbury Park, bringing a celebration of live music, art, food, and surf culture. Information about tickets and lineup available online.

Sep 21, 2019 - Sep 22, 2019

Asbruy Park Boardwalk

1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Lakewood Lions Charity Renaissance Faire

The Renaissance Faire will take you back in time to the 16thcentury where nobility, chivalry and romance abound. Enter the world where Knights in full combat armor joust on their War Horses. See World Champion Sir Shanton & the Knights of Valour joust in full combat armor on their War Horses. See Knights in hand to hand combat, Archers using the English long bow, Magicians, Fire eaters, and Belly Dancers. Stroll the village with merchants displaying plenty of merchandise of the era. Feast on Roasted Turkey Legs, Dragon Dogs, Fish & Chips, Curley Fries, Corn on the Cob, Cuban Foods, and Funnel Cakes Saturday: come in costume and join the fun in the Time Travelers Day contest – cash prizes. Sunday see The Crowning of the King and Queen chosen from children 10 and under, dressed in period garb, prizes for all. The net proceeds from this event help support The Lakewood Lions charitable projects.

Sep 21, 2019 - Sep 22, 2019

Pine Park

Country Club Dr., Lakewood, NJ 08701

Neighbours Bash - Fundraiser for adults with disabilities

Neighbours Inc is a Non Profit Organization that works with adults with disabilities enabling a better and more fulfilled life! Full Buffet Dinner! The Menu is amazing including Chicken Francaise, Penne Pasta, dessert and More! Drink Specials. 50/50. The Funktion Band. Me & Other 3 Band. Timeless PhotoBooths will be there to capture your swag!

Sep 20, 2019

420 Adelphia Rd

Farmingdale, New Jersey 07727

15th Annual Latino Festival of Monmouth County

A FREE event for the entire family to enjoy, with food, live music, contests, prizes, games for the children, and much more. Rain date is 09/28/2019.

Sep 21, 2019

Freehold Hall of Records Parking Lot

1 E Main St., Freehold, NJ 07728

Highlands 18th Annual Twin Light Bike Ride

Bike New York and the Highlands Business Partnership host the 18th Annual Twin Light Bike ride beginning at 7 am. Cyclists have a choice of five routes for all age levels along some of New Jersey's most spectacular seashore and countryside scenery. Online registration. Onsite registration opens at 7 am and closes at 10:30 am. Admission and parking are free. Fresh, local seafood and other culinary delights for sale at the post-ride festival and 15 plus restaurants to choose from in town. Great food, music and more!

Sep 22, 2019

Huddy Park

301 Shore Dr., Highlands, NJ 07732

MORRIS COUNTY

Harvest Moon Hayride and Nighttime Corn Maze Event

Every Friday and Saturday evening, enjoy a family-friendly fall night out sipping our own fresh-pressed apple cider around a cozy campfire while listening to live music. S’mores kits will be available for purchase and our Hen House food truck (serving hot food and snacks) and ice cream window will be open until 9 pm. Take a hay wagon ride to our thrilling corn maze and traverse it by flashlight. Hayrides include a stop in the pumpkin patch where you can pick your own pumpkins (at an additional cost). Group discounts of 20% are available with the purchase of 15 or more tickets made with one transaction and credit card. Please bring your own flashlight and chair or blanket. Please note last admission is at 9 pm.

Sept 20, 2019 - Oct, 26, 2019

1 Alstede Farms Lane

Chester, New Jersey 07930

Picatinny Inflatable Race & PFD Block Party

Picatinny Arsenal MWR is teaming up with the Picatinny Fire Department for one GIANT BLOCK PARTY to celebrate their Centennial Anniversary! Come to this family event for an inflatable race, vendors, food trucks, live music, kids area, PFD displays and MORE! DJ NICE and Naughty Humphrey will be performing! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets! This event is open to everyone! The first 1,000 runners get a souvenir cup and merch bag from the event sponsors! Proceeds benefit quality of life programs for Picatinny Military families.

Sep 21, 2019

Picatinny Arsenal

213 Rt. 15 N., Picatinny Arsenal, Dover, NJ 07806

Fall Family Day

Join us in celebrating the fall harvest and Craftsman Farms' agricultural past.This traditional fall festival is the museum's biggest family program of the year! Fall Family Day features seasonal fun with hayrides around the grounds of Craftsman Farms, and pumpkin painting. Indoor and outdoor scavenger hunts encourage children to explore the landscape that was once the Stickley family's home and farm. Craft activities and handicraft demonstrations exercise young minds and hands. Bring the whole family and arrive early for a picnic on the grounds! And inside Stickley's Log House, tours will be suspended for the day and families are invited to stroll through the museum Open House at their own pace.

Sep 21, 2019

The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms

2352 Rt. 10 W., Morris Plains, NJ 07109

SOMERSET COUNTY

Authentic German Oktoberfest

Village Brewing Company is proud to host its very first authentic German style Oktoberfest located in the heart of downtown Somerville right on Division Street! Come one! Come all! The event is FREE. VBC's Oktoberfest Celebration will feature authentic German style food, live music plus games and prizes…Not to mention our delicious Oktoberfest brews!! Fun games and tradition German Stein Holding contest will be in play as well as selfie/Instagram station. Live music will be featured on the Division Street stage all day and the lineup includes a DJ and a dance area. Tradition German Steins and VBC souvenir cups will be available for purchase…OBVIOUSLY FILLED WITH GREAT BEER!! So grab your guy or girl and head to Division street for a fun filled day of good food, great beer and lederhosen!! Village Brewing Company's Oktoberfest will be open to all ages, but you must be 21 and over to drink.

Sep 21, 2019

Division & Main St., Somerville, NJ 08876

SUSSEX COUNTY

Sussex County Fairgrounds Food Truck & Music Festival

Come and celebrate a day in the sun with fabulous food trucks, art, and great live music! Local artists and crafters as well as other vendors will have their wares on display. Special activities for the kids including Sugar Sweet Farms Petting Zoo, a face painter, and more! Pony rides and games from Entertainment on Wheels will be available too! Live music features Heritage 3 - Acoustic style Rock Band playing music from the 1960's to present day and Millie's Closet - Classic rock covers – music intended to get people dancing! Bring your family - plenty of fun for all! Bring your dog - we'll have plenty of water bowls! Bring blankets and chairs - pop up tents permitted. Adult beverages will be available - domestic and craft beers, Sangria, Margaritas, and Mojitos. Be sure to bring your ID.

Sep 22, 2019

Sussex County Fairgrounds

37 Plains Rd., Augusta, NJ 07822

Sussex Christian Fall Festival

Come enjoy a day of crafts, antiques and vendors, country store, children's games, hayrides, food and more.

Sep 21, 2019

Sussex County Fairgrounds

37 Plains Rd., Augusta, NJ 07822

WARREN COUNTY

Hope, NJ 250th Celebration

Hope, NJ is celebrating 250 years! 1769-2019. We will be having a dinner & silent auction at the Inn at Millrace Pond on Friday September 20, 2019. Parade at 1pm on Saturday September 21 ending at the Hope elementary school with a picnic celebration following. Guided walking tours, Tea & Quilting at the United Methodist Church, Hope Historic Society museum open and doing demonstrations in historic buildings.

Sep 20, 2019 - Sep 22, 2019

Village of Hope, Hope, NJ 07844

The Wurst BeerFest in NJ

Local confirmed breweries: Alementary, Angry Erik, Czig Meister, Hidden Sands, Krogh's, Man Skirt FOOD: Food trucks, apple cider donuts, sausages for sale. Enjoy music, jenga, cornhole, lawn games, hay bale toss, farm animals, hayrides, PYO (pick your own fruit/vegetables - pay for what you pick).

Sep 21, 2019

Race Farm

80 Belcher Rd., Blairstown, NJ 07825

Fall Festival Weekend

Every fall weekend is a Fall Festival Weekend at VonThun Farms. Offering pick-your-own pumpkins & apples, hayrides, large interactive corn maze, and lots of fun family activities. Come hungry and have lunch from one of our food vendors or munch our 'farm fresh' goodies. Our one price general admission enables you to stay longer, play harder, spend less, & make more memories together as a family!

Sep 21, 2019 - Sep 22, 2019

VonThun Farms

438 Rt. 57 W., Washington, NJ 07882