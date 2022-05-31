New Jersey towns and counties are splitting $21.4 million to reduce litter over the next several months.

Grants announced by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection represent a $700,000 increase over 2021's disbursement, meaning Garden State consumers spent a lot more on trash-producing items over the past year.

"These grant funds are used to promote volunteer litter cleanups, as well as paid litter cleanups, as well as inmate labor programs," said JoAnn Gemenden, executive director of the New Jersey Clean Communities Council, which oversees the grant funding.

The funds can also go to the purchase of cleanup equipment, cleanup of stormwater systems, graffiti removal, education programs, and adoption and enforcement of local anti-littering ordinances. Towns and counties can use some of their funds to purchase reusable bags that comply with New Jersey's plastics ban.

"Litter prevention is much more important than putting all these people to work after it's been littered," Gemenden said. "I think we all saw during COVID that personal responsibilities were left to the wayside. We saw gloves and masks littered in every parking lot."

Clean Communities grants are funded by a user fee on manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors that produce litter-generating products.

Grant amounts are based on housing units and miles of municipally owned roadways, NJDEP said.

According to NJDEP, municipalities receiving the largest grants this year are:

Jersey City, Hudson County - $462,879

Newark, Essex County - $453,723

Toms River, Ocean County - $227,480

Paterson, Passaic County - $206,579

Hamilton, Mercer County - $194,686

Edison, Middlesex County - $184,810

Elizabeth, Union County - $184,727

Woodbridge, Middlesex County - $181,095

Brick, Ocean County - $170,308

Middletown, Monmouth County - $157,330

Cherry Hill, Camden County - $155,560

Lakewood, Ocean County - $145,844

Trenton, Mercer County - $145,143

Clifton, Passaic County - $141,522

Franklin, Somerset County - $141,492

Vineland, Cumberland County - $136,630

Berkeley, Ocean County - $133,439

Gloucester Township, Camden County - $129,188

Old Bridge, Middlesex County - $124,018

Howell, Monmouth County - $123,522

Camden, Camden County - $123,484

Jackson, Ocean County - $119,285

East Orange, Essex County - $113,991

Parsippany-Troy Hills, Morris County - $113,932

Manchester, Ocean County - $112,263

Bayonne, Hudson County - $111,904

Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County - $110,690

Wayne, Passaic County - $107,760

Monroe Township, Middlesex County - $105,240

Piscataway, Middlesex County - $103,344

Evesham Township, Burlington County - $101,924

Hoboken, Hudson County - $101,590

East Brunswick, Middlesex County - $100,703

Bridgewater, Somerset County - $100,439

Counties receiving grants of at least $100,000 are:

Ocean - $216,879

Cumberland - $190,042

Burlington - $177,988

Bergen - $155,656

Gloucester - $145,797

Camden - $139,678

Monmouth - $133,527

Atlantic - $131,163

Salem - $126,562

Middlesex - $110,889

Sussex - $110,437

Morris - $100,624

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!