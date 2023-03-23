3 new marijuana dispensaries now open in New Jersey

The legal weed business is really booming in Jersey.

It seems like each week, more and more dispensaries are popping up throughout the Garden State.

In fact, there are currently now 35 operating dispensaries throughout New Jersey since weed was legalized back in 2022.

Just the other week I told you about Red Banks' first dispensary that got approval to open in a former Chinese restaurant.

And before that, I told you about a few classic Jersey diners that were getting repurposed into dispensaries.

Now, I will say this anytime that the discussion of legalized marijuana comes up; it's not my thing but I fully support its legalization.

If I can go grab a few beers on the weekends with my buddy's, why can't someone else roll up and light up to relax instead?

It doesn't bother me at all, just like going out for a couple of drinks though, just be responsible about it.

That all being said, it looks as though three new dispensaries have opened up in Jersey, one of them is right in Monmouth County.

What Three Dispensaries Opened Around The Jersey Shore?

Two of the three new dispensaries are actually medical dispensaries whereas the third one is for recreational use.

Design 710, in Atlantic City, is now open for business as well as NJ Leaf in Freehold.

According to NJ.com, these two dispensaries are medical dispensaries which means customers must be 18 years old and have a valid medical card.

It is interesting to note, that most medical facilities eventually transition into recreational sales.

NJ.com also reports that on the recreational side of things BLOC, which used to be called Justice Grown, opened up in Somerset County.

