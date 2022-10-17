3 men, 1 minor charged with murder in Camden, NJ summertime shooting

3 men, 1 minor charged with murder in Camden, NJ summertime shooting

7713Photography

CAMDEN — An investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in July has resulted in murder charges for four city residents, including a juvenile.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrests and charges on Monday. All four were charged on Oct. 3.

Responding to a ShotSpotter alert, police on July 27 located 24-year-old Naseem Lindsey suffering from gunshot wounds within the 100 block of North 25th Street, just before 8 p.m. The Camden resident was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 8:30 p.m.

North 25th Street, Camden (Google Street View)
loading...

Defendants and charges:

  • Angelo Roman, 19, first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder
  • D'Angelo Hill, 20, first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder
  • Geunel Lajara, 19, first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder
  • Male juvenile, first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder

Roman, Hill, and Lajara are lodged at the Camden County Correctional Facility. The juvenile is lodged at the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers

New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers

These NJ towns have the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases

Looking at data compiled by the Department of Health in 2019, the most recent year for which reports are available, we determined the rate of STDs for 1,000 people in every municipality. The data combines reports of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. For a different look, you can check out this article for a list of New Jersey towns that saw the highest increase in STD/STI cases in recent years. 
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM