CAMDEN — An investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in July has resulted in murder charges for four city residents, including a juvenile.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrests and charges on Monday. All four were charged on Oct. 3.

Responding to a ShotSpotter alert, police on July 27 located 24-year-old Naseem Lindsey suffering from gunshot wounds within the 100 block of North 25th Street, just before 8 p.m. The Camden resident was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 8:30 p.m.

Defendants and charges:

Angelo Roman, 19, first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder

D'Angelo Hill, 20, first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder

Geunel Lajara, 19, first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder

Male juvenile, first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder

Roman, Hill, and Lajara are lodged at the Camden County Correctional Facility. The juvenile is lodged at the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.

