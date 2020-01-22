23 companies in NJ get perfect score for LGBTQ equality

A growing number of New Jersey's leading companies and law firms are stepping up their policies and practices to meet the needs of their lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender workers, according to an annual report from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

Of the 46 New Jersey companies and firms rated in the Corporate Equality Index, half received perfect scores, compared to 19 out of 40 in the 2018 report. More than 30 earned a score of 90 or above.

"The average score for companies and law firms based in New Jersey is 86%, which is very high," said Elliott Kozuch, spokesman for the Campaign.

New Jersey's average last year was 83%.

The CEI rated more than 1,000 companies nationally on detailed criteria across four general categories: non-discrimination policies; employee benefits; supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility; and responsible citizenship. The report generally rates Fortune 500 companies and American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue grossing law firms, but it also handles submissions from other companies.

Nationwide, a record of more than 680 companies have been designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. The Campaign described their Index as the "most rigorous assessment of LGBTQ-inclusive workplace policies and practices to date." The 2019 report is their 18th edition.

"We've seen some really incredible strides in those 18 years," Kozuch said.

These New Jersey companies earned a perfect score in 2019:

ADP, Roseland

American Express Global Business Travel, Jersey City

BASF Corp., Florham Park

Bayer U.S., Whippany

Becton, Dickinson and Co., Franklin Lakes

Celgene Corp., Summit

Day Pitney, Parsippany

Dun & Bradstreet Corp., Short Hills

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Newark

Johnson & Johnson, New Brunswick

Mathematica Policy Research, Princeton

Merck, Kenilworth

Nestle Health Science, Bridgewater

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp., East Hanover

Pearson Inc., Hoboken

Prudential Financial Inc., Newark

Quest Diagnostics Inc., Secaucus

Samsung Electronics America Inc, Ridgefield Park

Sanofi, Bridgewater

Subaru of America Inc., Cherry Hill

TD Bank, Cherry Hill

Unilever, Englewood Cliffs

Wyndham Hotel & Resorts Inc., Parsippany

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.