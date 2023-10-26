Yes, we are all obsessed with our coffee here in New Jersey so every couple of years I have to give an updated list of everybody’s favorite coffee spots.

I, like a lot of other New Jersey residents, love my coffee and get a thrill when I discover a place whose coffee (and ambiance) are either new or exciting or just different somehow.

I checked the last list I posted and updated it for this year with some of our listener responses.

From a combination of listener responses, and Reddit opinions I put together the update of what seem to be New Jersey’s most popular coffee places. The kind that people are obsessed with.

Here are the top 13.

The Coffee Box

Rahway

One of Union County’s favorite coffee stops, The Coffee Box in Rahway has good coffee,

really good cookies, and live music regularly. You'll want to go here earlier in the day. Their website says they “Are proud to welcome all & provide our communities with the finest coffee we could possibly craft."

California Cold Co.

Manalapan

A perfect vibe can be found in this cute Manalapan coffee spot where you’re going to want to hang out all day.

Their website says they offer “Ample seating, complimentary WIFI, caffeine.” And that’s made it one of Monmouth's favorite spots. Their lattes are AMAZING and so are their baked goods.

Van Gogh's Ear Cafe

Union

Wildly popular, Van Gogh's is beloved. People love their lattes as well as their food, along with their very cozy vibe. Always consistent, always good and their holiday coffee blend is 10/10.

Prep Coffee

Old Bridge/Matawan

Their coffee and lattes are incredible. Their motto is "Big city coffee small town vibes." Breakfast here is good too, so it's definitely worth trying it out. And if you're a mint chocolate person, the Thin Mint Latte is amazing, as are the panna cotta and their lava cookie tart.

Factory Fuel Co.

Flemington

Factory is in an old pottery kiln. One of the coolest designed-places around.

The coffee and treats they have are delicious and the warm and welcoming environment is gonna make you want to hang out there for a while.

Scouts Coffee and Mercantile

High Bridge

Adorable spot that could be on a small street in Paris. Bonus, it's right off of the Columbia trail, a multi-use path that runs for 15 miles from High Bridge in Hunterdon County that’s a stunning hike. Grab a coffee to go and walk the trail.

Red Eye Cafe

Montclair

Located in a unique older building, it's a hip coffeehouse serving creative sandwiches & mains, housemade desserts & weekend brunch. Highlander breakfast sandwich is a popular fave.

Ohmie's

Roselle

Great little shop with a cool vibe and a small yoga studio in the back of you're into that. Relaxed, and zen feeling and the coffee is some of the best.

Greene’s Beans

Hackettstown

A great indie shop that's been there for more than 20 years. you might not expect a great coffee shop in Northwest New Jersey, but this one widely is. Plus they’ve got .eclectic blends you’ve never heard of

Booskerdoo

Asbury Park

Already legendary for its coffee, the AP location is very popular and has a friendly home town feel.

Dreamy baked goods, and a great place to sit and watch the world go by. Not to mention a very friendly counter staff. Oh, and they roast some excellent coffee.

Hug a Mug

Pompton Lakes

The name says it all..could it be anything but cozy with a name like that? Built on “community, kindness and craftsmanship.” It shares space with Artastic, so you can also buy ceramics (mugs, statues, etc) and paint them. They'll glaze and fire it for you to pick up later.

Bloom Bar et Fleurs

Allenhurst

Their hot coffee, Iced coffee, and cold brew are all outstanding. Matcha has a cult following.

Part café and part lifestyle boutique, the experience is unlike any other. It’s chic and beautiful and you’re be surrounded by flowers unique gifts, candles, and homewares.

