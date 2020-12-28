200 people allegedly showed up at ‘speakeasy.’ So did the cops

NEWARK — Two illegally sold alcohol a speakeasy inside a warehouse with a crowd of over 200, violating Gov. Phil Murphy's executive orders limiting crowd sizes, according to police.

Newark police said they responded to reports of a large gathering at 6 Libella Ct. in the East Ferry section of Newark and found a crowd eating, drinking alcohol and participating in illegal gambling.

Denisse Tinizaray, 26, and Katherine Tinizaray, 28, both of Newark were selling alcohol from a makeshift bar and were arrested after they could not produce a license, police said. Police did not say if they are related and have not yet responded to a message from New Jersey 101.5 Monday morning.

Executive orders by Gov. Phil Murphy limit most indoor gatherings to 10 people. Restaurant and bars can operate indoors at up to 25 percent of their normal capacity, with social distancing measures in place, and must stop serving by 10 p.m.

Both women charged with maintaining an illegal alcohol establishment, illegal possession of alcohol and illegal sale of alcohol.

Law enforcement around the state have been cracking down on gatherings that violate the governor's executive orders. Murphy has said he doesn't believe businesses and residents are flouting his rules at a higher rate than earlier in the pandemic, but said authorities have stepped up enforcement as they eye troubling coronavirus statistics.

Trenton police charged Miran Lisbeth Ramirez-Salguero, 50, with several drug charges after she allegedly hosted a party with 45 people at her home on Roebling Avenue in the city's Chambersburg section on Dec. 12. Officers found 45 people inside not wearing masks or practicing social distancing and drinking alcohol with drug paraphilia and 82 bags of cocaine on the floor, police director Sheila Coley said in a statement.

Paterson Police Director Jerry Speziale said that on Dec. 4 and 5 the city police department closed down two restaurants: the Akimekedo Restaurant on Main Street, after it had reopened past the statewide 10 p.m. curfew for indoor dining, and a restaurant at a strip mall at the intersection of Park Avenue and Carroll Street.

