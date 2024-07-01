2 NJ pizza joints named among best 50 in U.S.

Two New Jersey pizza shops just received some major love about their quality. One won’t surprise you, but the other one might.

There’s an Italian website called 50 Top Pizza which honors the worthiest pizzas all over the planet. They’ve done write-ups on the best pizzas in Latin America, the best pizzas in Europe, the best pizzas in Asia-Pacific, etc.

Well, it was our turn. They just released their picks for the 50 top pizzas in the United States.

Now we in New Jersey know that if you truly graded this strictly in a cutthroat competition, all 50 would be from New Jersey. Their idea is to find the best over various regions, so the love is spread around.

That being said, two of the 50 best are right here in New Jersey.

The first will shock no one as it’s always getting praised, including when the New York Times named Jersey City’s Razza the best NYC pizza. Their artisan small pies are so good and unique that they rose about the New York-centric snobbery.

On 50 Top Pizza, they took 13th place in America.

Coming in at 29th was Bricco Coal Fired Pizza in Haddon Township. This Jersey gem was even rated 16th best pizza in the world by Food & Wine, according to their website.

Who’s number 1?

Interesting thing about that. Una Pizza Napoletana in New York City was at the top, but you could argue it’s still a nod to Jersey. Why? Because NJ.com points out it’s owned by Anthony Mangieri, who is a New Jersey native who ran Sant Arsenio in Red Bank and Una Pizza Napoletana in Point Pleasant in 1996 before relocating to the East Village in Manhattan back in 2004.

If you’re having any serious conversation about great pizza then you’ll be talking about New Jersey.

If you go...

Razza is located at 275-277 Grove St. Jersey City. You’ll find Bricco at 128 Haddon Ave. in the Westmont section of Haddon Township.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

