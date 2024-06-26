Two new stores are coming to a busy shopping center on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing.

Well, 1 1/2 new stores, actually. We'll explain in a moment.

That busy retail plaza is Hamilton Commons, which has been home to Hobby Lobby, Big Lots, Marshall's, and Regal Cinemas for years, and where Grocery Outlet opened just a couple of months ago.

Avalon Flooring is Moving From Egg Harbor Township

One of the larger empty stores in the middle of the plaza will soon be home to Avalon Flooring.

Signs in the windows say they are moving there from their current location on Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township.

Those stores were formerly home to Sleepy's and Tilton Beauty II.

Spirit Halloween Gets a New Home in Mays Landing

One of those two storefronts is where Spirit Halloween would set-up shop for a few months out of the year, but that is now no longer possible -- but here's some more good news.

That "half" new store we spoke of at the top of this piece is Spirit Halloween will be moving into the huge old Bed Bath & Beyond space in a matter of weeks.

Assuming they're using the entire 30,000-square-feet of space that is available, that would make it one of the larger Spirit stores in the area.

And it should be worth noting what EHT-based Spirit Halloween has turned into. The handful of months that they're open every year is said to generate over $1 billion in revenue.