2 found shot inside Mount Laurel office; suspect surrenders

MOUNT LAUREL — A suspect is in custody after two people were found shot in an office early on Friday afternoon, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

The wounded people were in the Laurel Corporate Center building located at 15000 Midatlantic Drive when police arrived at 12:50 p.m., according to Joel Bewley, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office. The two were hospitalized.

A suspect "peacefully surrendered" and was taken into custody after a search of the area between Route 38 and Route 295 and behind the Mount Laurel police station. Bewley said there was no further danger to the public.

Bewley did not reveal the exact office where the victims were found or the circumstances of the shooting.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported that police responded to a urology office. New Jersey Urology and Delaware Urology are both listed as having offices in the building.

Bewley said additional information about the incident would be released later Friday afternoon.

