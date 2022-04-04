Every once in a very great while, I take a look at Reddit to see what people are thinking and talking about. After all, Reddit is known as the front page of the Internet. The New Jersey subreddit is always interesting. Anytime I look at it, there is a great combination of whining, keen observation, and just spittin' facts.

Yesterday's question that someone posed was genius. And one that I don’t mind saying I have to ask to our listeners on the air.

Being what some would consider representatives of New Jersey, Dennis and I often feel a great responsibility to tell the truth. But at the same time, quite often we also feel a lot of pressure to be on a positive public relations campaign about our state.

The Reddit question asking people to list their unpopular opinions about New Jersey had me intrigued. Because we all know the good things about New Jersey. But hearing what a lot of New Jersey people don’t often say out loud about New Jersey was pretty enlightening.

I know you probably hate to admit that the shore isn’t the most ideal place on earth — or that just because we can be quick and snarky, that doesn’t mean we can’t also be pretty unpleasant.

There are couple of comments about Bruce Springsteen that may sting a little, but negative opinions need to be acknowledged just as much as positive ones. And some of the negative opinions are so true, it almost hurts to see them spelled out.

So here you go: 18 very unpopular opinions about New Jersey. Can you add your own?

18 wildly unpopular (but honest) opinions about NJ

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

