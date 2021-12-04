15 stores you can never shop at again in NJ

'Tis the season for shopping until your credit or debit card has scorch marks on it.

Certainly, most holiday shopping happens in one of two ways these days -- (1) you buy stuff online and Santa and/or an Amazon delivery van magically delivers it to your front door, or (2) you actually go to a store, like Target or Walmart, and shop "the old fashioned way."

But "old-fashioned" is a relative term. Back before the internet took over and Walmart was a zillion-dollar company, you had a ton of stores to pick from.

It really wasn't that long ago when one's Christmas list would take them to Bradlees or Caldor for some clothes, then over to Silo or Circuit City to grab a VCR or a Walkman, and then to the mall for a quick visit to KB Toys.

Sadly, those days seem to be long gone -- but, thanks to the internet, we can revisit some big stores that are no longer with us in New Jersey.

And I'd love to hear yours that aren't on this list — please drop me an e-mail!

