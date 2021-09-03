It's that time of year, when everything under the sun gets a splash of pumpkin spice. It's a sign of the fall season with the weather getting cooler and the days getting shorter.

But have you ever thought that some items should be left alone and never pumpkin spiced in the first place? I'm sure you can think of a few.

So let's have a little pumpkin spice fun, Jersey style. Check out this list of 15 Jersey foods and beverages with pumpkin spice added, and see what you think. After you check out every item on the list, take the polls at the bottom of the page and voice your opinion.

Now, let's have some fun...

15 Jersey foods that should NEVER be pumpkin-spiced Some foods and drinks are better with pumpkin spice than others. Which of these Jersey favorites would you try? Let's count it down and find out.

Now, it's time for you to make your opinion known. Take the polls below and make your voice heard on the Jersey-style pumpkin spice debate.

Just one more question...

