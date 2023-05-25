15 go-to restaurants that Shoobies love the most at the NJ Shore

With summertime just days away, many of us are already getting ready for the arrival of our friends from neighboring states.

Get our free mobile app

You know the drill: hundreds and thousands of overflowing mini-vans and SUVs will be crawling down the Expressway, Parkway, and Routes 47 and 347 every Friday, only to do it all in reverse order Sunday afternoon and evening.

We, of course, affectionately call those people "shoobies" -- and that affection runs a bit thin when they're in the left lane going 53 MPH, but that's another story.

While those from out of the area are in the area, it's a guarantee that every restaurant in every shore town will be packed with people. But there are a small handful of eateries that have a special place in the hearts of folks sporting different license plates.

For the approaching hot weather months, we have assembled a now-growing list of where you are absolutely guaranteed to find a high concentration of folks from Pennsylvania and points beyond.

Traffic Jam on the Atlantic City Expressway in Hamilton Township Traffic Jam on the Atlantic City Expressway in Hamilton Township / Chris Coleman/Townsquare Media loading...

To be on this list, these restaurants have to have a certain level of heritage and, of course, good food.

I mean, the pizza has to be good to be in a beach town and people want to get your food before they go to the beach, right?

Insider tip: keep scrolling and you will find a list of the best restaurants around as determined by those that live in South Jersey all year!

15 Go-to Restaurants in South Jersey that Shoobies Love the Most Let's take a quick look at a handful of restaurants down the shore that will almost always have a car with Pennsylvania license plates in front of during the summer.