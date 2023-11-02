Thank you, New Jersey, for 30 years of…

This Wednesday marked the 30th anniversary of being on the air in New Jersey 101.5. I just want to say thank you to all of the people in New Jersey who have been so warm, kind and loving to me over the years.

I realized I am very blessed to have had the opportunity to be in one job for that long in what is a very volatile and transient business.

Not only was I lucky enough to be in one spot but it’s my home state. Many people have to travel outside of their home area to establish a career and broadcasting.

But I’m sure anywhere you go in the country you won’t be able to find the kind of real, honest, down-to-earth people you find here.

I know I've pissed some people off over the years and some people might not fully appreciate my sense of humor or my worldview, but the overwhelming majority of people have been very very good to me.

The radio station has been good to me as well.

The general manager when I arrived in 1993 was a man in John Dzuba. He told the program director at the time, a man named Perry Simon, to reach out to me and get me to come and work there.

They tried for months, but I kept saying no. Finally, when I gave it a try one day and did a shift on the air, I was hooked. The energy, the atmosphere, the people in the building and the people listening and calling in were all too tempting to not be a part of.

There’s a slew of managers, and coworkers on and off the air, throughout the years that made my time here so memorable, meaningful, and enjoyable.

No one can last 30 years at one company or place of business unless there are quality people all around them.

That certainly is the case at New Jersey 101.5. We have great management, great support staff, and great salespeople who make it possible to keep the lights on and keep it going.

I have to thank my partner Judi and all of my fellow on-air hosts, our producer Kyle, and former producer Kylie. Also, I need to thank our management team of Brian Lang, Anne Gress and Jessica Schwartz.

But most of all we have great listeners. They’re loyal, they’re warm and they’re brutally honest and to many of us here they feel like family. If you’re from here, or you've lived here long enough, you know that New Jersey is a very special place.

Sure, we have problems and sure, we're not shy when it comes to complaining about them. But we know how special this state is and I’m just so grateful and fortunate to have been a part of the radio station that is woven into the fabric of this place that we call home.

Thank you for letting me be a small part of it for all of these years. Yes, I know how lucky I am. Thank you!

