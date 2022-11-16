10 sensible reasons NJ prefers fake Christmas trees over real

They’re real and they’re fabulous.

But they come with a lot of issues, too!

Christmas trees, I mean.

When it comes to the long-standing debate, we decided to take it to the “streets.”

In D&J parlance, that means asking our listeners.

And while we heard a lot of emotional and poignant reasons to get a real tree, there are too many negatives for us to vote on that side.

So in NJ, fake trees win by a long shot. It ain’t even close.

Here’s what we heard from most of our listeners: their reasons for getting real trees were mostly the traditional aspects:

— That’s what my parents and grandparents did

— That’s what reminds me of great Christmases past

— They smell good.

(The latter we shot down with an easy fix: pine scents made to hang on trees.)

And of course, there’s the tried and true “Why mess with tradition?” argument.

Non-participatory as I am in this game, I understood those points.

But when the overwhelming number of calls explained the reasons to go faux, I had to give the fake fans my final vote:

Real trees are a fire hazard.

They’re a hassle to get home.

They mess up your house.

Family members with asthma or allergies can’t tolerate them.

Some heavier ornaments won’t hang as well on some real, flimsier branches.

Fake trees look gorgeous. Always. Some real ones look sad.

Fake trees are cheaper in the long run. Real ones get pricier every year.

Real trees can carry hundreds of species of bugs into your home (not to mention birds, nests and little animals.)

Saving trees is usually a good thing. Real trees like staying in the ground.

The one you never thought of: Dogs pee. on real trees. ‘Nuff said.

If none of the other 9 convince you, that last one should.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

