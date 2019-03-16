CAMDEN — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting early Saturday morning at a speakeasy.

Four people were shot about 3:15 a.m. on the 600 block of Ferry Avenue in a private house being used as an illegal and unlicensed after-hours club. They were taken to Cooper University Hospital where one person died, according to Camden County police spokesman Dan Keashen.

Resean McCormick, 27, of Camden, was pronounced dead about 4:30 a.m. The three other victims, two males, 35 and 24, and a female, 25, all Camden residents, were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Keashen did not say whether police knew of a motive. The shooting is considered a homicide.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation and did not immediately return a request for comment.

