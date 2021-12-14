1 hurt, no arrests in Atlantic City, NJ casino brawl caught on video
ATLANTIC CITY — No charges were filed after a brawl captured on video at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City.
The brawl involving well-dressed men and women punching and hitting each other with chairs in a food court area happened around 3 a.m. on Dec. 7.
The Realtors Triple Play Convention and Trade Expo was being held at the same time in another hotel but it's not known if anyone attending the expo was involved in the fight.
The video clip (CAUTION: LANGUAGE) does not show what started the fight.
"There were no involved parties that wished to sign a criminal complaint," Atlantic City police Sgt. Kevin Fair told New Jersey 101.5.
One person was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Fair.
The expo's organizers said the gathering at Harrah's was not affiliated with any official TriplePlay events and the casino was not involved with the event.
"The official TriplePlay convention event for attendees for the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 7 was the Icebreaker Reception in the Palladium Ballroom at Caesar’s, which was well attended without incident," expo organizers said in a statement.
Caesar's also owns Harrah's but the hotels are about 3 miles apart.
