VOTE for the 2017 most inspiring #BlueFriday honoree
The year is coming to an end. That means it's time for us to select the most compelling story among our #BlueFriday honorees in 201. After discussing this with our sponsor, The Ray Catena Auto Group, we decided to let you decide!
The selected winner will be awarded a $5,000 gift for the charity of their choosing. Go through the honorees below, click on the link to the story to refresh your memory and select your choice.
We'll then take the top three choices and set up a Twitter poll to select the winner. You've got until Jan. 6th to make your selection here. Then, from Monday, Jan. 8 through Friday, Jan. 12, you can vote for one of the top three on Twitter. Later in January, our friends from Ray Catena and the winning law enforcement professional will join us in studio for the presentation of the charitable contribution.
Beginning later in January, I'll continue the morning show tradition of honoring our brave members of NJ law enforcement every Friday. As long as I have a mic, NJ law enforcement will have a voice on the air.
2017 #BlueFriday Honorees:
- Sgt. Matthew Solovay and K9 Officer Harris, Princeton PD - introduced Bill to the 'Bite Sleeve'.
- Sheriff Jim Gannon, Morris County Sheriff's County - focused his new role on combating heroin addiction.
- Detective Matthew Hanlin and Detective Andrew Abdill, NJ State Troopers - delivered a baby at their police barracks.
- Spotswood PD - swore in 2-year-old Trent Powers who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
- Retired NYPD Detective Joe Bridgewater and the Strictly 60s Police Rock group - the band performed to benefit Toms River Police Officer Brett Hansen who was severely injured in a car accident.
- Jamesburg PD - set up a GoFundMe page for a fallen officer's daughter who paid for their meal.
- Toms River PD - hosted a Pro vs Heroes football game against NFL players for the Toms River Police Foundation AND partnered with Big Brothers and Big Sisters to pair kids with officers.
- Officer Kenneth Sacavitch, Voorhees PD - President of the NJ K9 Association spent his career working with police dogs.
- Sgt. Mike Graham, Northvale Boro PD - saved a boy's life from almost drowning on Memorial Day Weekend.
- Jersey City PD - under fire from the city's mayor after saving a man from a burning car.
- Howell Township PD - made a young boy battling brain cancer an honorary officer.
- Lakewood PD - Honored fallen Officer William Preslar's daughter at her 8th grade graduation.
- Officer Mike Gabinelli, Officer Pete McBride, and State Trooper Robert Costanzo - brought Mike Gallagher, VP of PBA 105, back to life after collapsing on the Police Unity bike tour.
- Sgt. Sean O'Hare, Morris Township PD - saved a 2-year-old from drowning while on vacation in Florida.
- Detective Corp. Alex DiNicola, Police Officer Kate Kwiecinski and Police Officer Kevin Romano, Englishtown PD - responded to a false alarm break-in and stayed to clean up the broken glass.
- State Trooper Ryan Fenimore - inspired to become a trooper after his friend died in the line of duty.
- Officer Tyler Distefano and Detective Sgt. Jason Pederson, Lakewood PD - both officers were hit by a car when doing a routine stop.
- Officer Freddy Jimenez, Trenton PD - saved a man from a suicide attempt after responding to a death of natural causes.
- Officer Mark Glassford and Officer Matthew Ardelean, Avalon PD - saved a man’s life after he walked into the ocean at 2:30am.
- Sheriff Jim Gannon and Officer Boomer from the K9 Unit, Morris County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff brought Boomer into the department from the animal shelter.
- Sgt. Andy O'Neill, Spring Lake Heights PD - saved a man's life after responding to a CPR call when the man's heart stopped.
- State Trooper Dennis Palaia - saved man from choking while off duty.
- Retired Police Officer Ken Hogan, Irvington PD - shot at 19 times, hit 4 times, once in the head.
- Officer Brian Volk, Manchester Township PD - gave a man CPR during a hockey game.
- Pete Stillianesis, President of the NJ State Troopers NCO Association - Thanksgiving events in Newark and Camden giving out toys to kids in need.
- Retired Sgt. Tom Grzywinski, Seaside Heights PD - saved a NJ 101.5 employee after locking herself in her own home.
VOTE HERE:
More from New Jersey 101.5: