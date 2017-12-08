Toms River Police partners with Big Brothers and Big Sisters — #BlueFriday
We've continued the tradition honoring local law enforcement every Friday on my morning show. As we come to the end of our second full year on the air, today's honoree is the entire Police Department in Toms River, New Jersey. Chief Mitch Little and Community Affairs Coordinator, Jillian Messina joined me in studio to discuss some of the great work being done by the cops in Toms River. They've partnered with Big Brothers and Big Sisters to partner police officers up with kids in need. They've taken up the cause to help displaced families in their sister city of Beaumont Texas after 19 police officers lost their homes to the hurricane earlier this year. And they are looking for qualified individuals to join the force as temporary/seasonal officers for the 2018 summer season.
The Toms' River Police Department is an example of one of the finest and most professional law enforcement organizations in our state. Congratulations to Chief Little for his service, courage, leadership and commitment to the community. Congratulations to Jillian Messina for the incredible work she does every day to keep the cops connected with the local community. Good work guys. Merry Christmas.
