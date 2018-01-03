”Twas the Night Before the Blizzard’ — A poem by Dennis Malloy
A big storm is bearing down … and Jersey’s freaking out as Jersey always does.
To get in a warm and cozy spirit, I have decided to write a little poetry for all of the little girls and boys of New Jersey to enjoy.
‘Twas the night before the blizzard
and all throughout the state
New Jerseyans were worried
about their late winter fate
People were listening to Dan Zarrow
and his ilk
While crowding their stores
clearing shelves of all bread and milk
The children all schemed
about a day off from school
While moms prepared three days
of soup or pasta fazool
You’re already planning to stay home Tuesday
and tell your boss to go to hell
Unless you are one of the unfortunate
………ESSENTIAL PERSONNEL!
I know for this next line
I’ll get a bunch of crap
But I’m tired of explaining to women
where they live on the precipitation map!
