Contact Us
Make My Homepage

”Twas the Night Before the Blizzard’ — A poem by Dennis Malloy

By Dennis Malloy January 3, 2018 12:16 PM

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

A big storm is bearing down … and Jersey’s freaking out as Jersey always does.

To get in a warm and cozy spirit, I have decided to write a little poetry for all of the little girls and boys of New Jersey to enjoy.

‘Twas the night before the blizzard
and all throughout the state

New Jerseyans were worried
about their late winter fate

People were listening to Dan Zarrow
and his ilk

While crowding their stores
clearing shelves of all bread and milk

The children all schemed
about a day off from school

While moms prepared three days
of soup or pasta fazool

You’re already planning to stay home Tuesday
and tell your boss to go to hell

Unless you are one of the unfortunate
………ESSENTIAL PERSONNEL!

I know for this next line
I’ll get a bunch of crap

But I’m tired of explaining to women
where they live on the precipitation map!

More from New Jersey 101.5:

 

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | | Category: Dennis & Judi | Featured Videos | Talking About ...

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM