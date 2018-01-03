”Twas the Night Before the Blizzard’ — A poem by Dennis Malloy

To get in a warm and cozy spirit, I have decided to write a little poetry for all of the little girls and boys of New Jersey to enjoy.

‘Twas the night before the blizzard

and all throughout the state

New Jerseyans were worried

about their late winter fate

People were listening to Dan Zarrow

and his ilk

While crowding their stores

clearing shelves of all bread and milk

The children all schemed

about a day off from school

While moms prepared three days

of soup or pasta fazool

You’re already planning to stay home Tuesday

and tell your boss to go to hell

Unless you are one of the unfortunate

………ESSENTIAL PERSONNEL!

I know for this next line

I’ll get a bunch of crap

But I’m tired of explaining to women

where they live on the precipitation map!