Assemblyman Herb Conaway from my county of Burlington, has proposed yet another stupid idea for a law for our state. Assemblyman Herb Conaway is also a doctor. On paper the man looks like a genius.

He graduated from Princeton with a degree in politics, and Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia with a medical degree. However, he has consistently proposed laws that make absolutely no sense and simply seem to appeal to people's emotions with no basis in constitutional logic.

His latest proposal is to ban menthol cigarettes from New Jersey . He says that menthol cigarettes target black men and cause more damage than ordinary cigarettes. People of course would simply cross the border into Pennsylvania or Delaware on New York to buy their smokes like Kool or Newport.

We talked about it on the air Tuesday afternoon. I came up with a better way to conjure up better ideas for laws.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

