WATCH — NJ’s best actor, Cory Booker, ‘snubbed’ by the Oscars

Our esteemed US Senator Cory Booker was absolutely shut out at this week's Academy Award nomination ceremony. He is clearly the best actor in the country and should have been recognized.

I had "tears of rage" when I heard he wasn't nominated. So in an effort to make things right, we have come up with our own nominations for Corey Booker's unforgettable performances.

