Watch Judi Franco ice dance! — A talent you never knew she had
Saturday night was a blast. I spent it hanging out with a fun crowd at one of my favorite places in Jersey, Long Branch’s Pier Village ice-skating rink.
And you know how I like to dance – I’ve posted videos of me doing it all over New Jersey! So what dance video series would be complete without a video of me Ice Dancing?
Yeah, I realize that Ice Dancing is an actual sport, one that involves skills that I do not possess. But I like to think of MY version of ice dancing as the real thing! Dancing on ice. Herewith, a demonstration.
More from New Jersey 101.5:
Dennis & Judi are on the air weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tweet them @DennisandJudi or @NJ1015.