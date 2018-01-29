WATCH — South Jersey is consumed with ‘Eagles Madness’

just a few miles in either direction (north/south) and the mood, culture, traffic and accent changes. Never was the difference between the two halves of the state more evident than right now.

On a flight from Dallas/Ft. Worth last night, all people could talk about and the common shirt worn by many was Philadelphia Eagles!

The flight was loaded with South Jersey residents, but now of the people on board were on the trip in any Eagles related matter. That didn't stop this from breaking out after we landed!

Flying already comes with enough stress and anxiety as it is. Imagine being on a plan with a bunch of crazy Eagles fans! I'm a casual fan and can hold a conversation with anyone that wants to talk football, but it's getting crazy down here.

