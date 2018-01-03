Contact Us
Forgetting Jersey law about snow could cost you $1,000

By Bob Williams January 3, 2018 3:45 AM

We get it: cleaning off your car after it snows is a hassle, especially when it’s freezing outside and you just wanna get to work. But if you skip it, you could not only face big fines in New Jersey — you could be endangering the lives of other people on the road.

According to the Division of Highway Traffic Safety webpage, fines range from $25 to $75 for each offense, but the price tag can jump up to $1,000 if flying ice or snow causes injury to others or property damage.

From a traffic perspective, when you forget to clean the snow off your car and it results in an accident, you’re not only affecting yourself and the vehicles involved in the crash, you’re having a negative impact on thousands of other motorists whose commutes will be delayed as a result. Not to mention the possible injuries and car damage that could result from it.

We know of at least one case where cops found a driver a day after seeing him driving around with snow on his car and gave him a ticket. 

Be safe this winter, New Jersey. Invest in a snow brush and take a few minutes to clean the snow off your car … and don’t forget: wipers on, lights on.

Bob Williams covers New Jersey Traffic North weekdays from 5 to 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5. Follow him on Twitter @BobWilliamsTraf.

