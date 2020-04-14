Your thoughts on Gov. Murphy’s handling of the coronavirus crisis (Opinion)
Governor Murphy has been defined as a "wartime leader" for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in New Jersey. While Murphy's been praised by some and criticized by others, How do YOU think he's handling this situation? I asked my listeners and social media what they thought of our governor's handling of the situation.
